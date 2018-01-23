What we know about the Warner Robins homicides: 'It's not a game... it's serious'

After three homicides in less than 10 days, the Warner Robins Police Department held a news conference to discuss the status of the investigation and what they're doing now.

Here's what we know.

When and where the three homicides happened, and who the victims are

Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road -- Vincent Junior, 28, was shot and killed during an argument on Jan. 13

Chevron on Elberta Road -- Janak Patel was shot and killed after a robbery three hours after the homicide at Tanglewood Apartments on Jan. 13

Barberitos on Watson Boulevard -- Parker Moore, 23, was shot and killed after an armed robbery at the restaurant on the evening of Jan. 21. Another employee was shot in the head.

Who is involved

Daniel 'Danny' Franz is believed to be involved in the shooting at Tanglewood Apartments and arrest warrants have been issued for the murder of Junior.

So far, a suspect in the Chevron and Barberitos homicides has not been named, however, there are photos of the individual and police say it's possible the same person may be responsible for the Tanglewood and Chevron shooting.

Police cannot say with certainty if those two are also related to the Barberitos homicide.

Chief Brett Evans did say that there is nothing ruling Franz out from all three homicides.

Is there a reward?

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Franz.

A reward of up to $7,000 is being offered for information in the killing of Moore.

What did Mayor Randy Toms say at the news conference?

"This is our home. Not only does my heart hurt for the families and the people that have been affected by this string of senseless tragic events, but it angers me that our citizens' safety and security is threatened... We will not stand for this."

Toms also said he is considering asking the council to withdraw the ban on city employees carrying weapons in buildings and vehicles.

He also suggested citizens get a carry permit and take a weapons training class.

He ended by saying, "We need to stand up for our city and let these criminal-minded individuals know we will fight for the safety of our community and our families. We are serious about it."

