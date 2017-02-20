What we know: Warner Robins man who went overboard cruise ship

It's been one week since 24-year-old Kevin Wellons went overboard on the Carnival Elation cruise ship.

The Coast Guard says cruise ship surveillance video showed Wellons falling overboard from the ship's eleventh deck last Monday at about 2:45 a.m. near Great Harbour Cay, Bahamas.

Wellons and his wife left Jacksonville, Florida on February 11 for what was supposed to be a pleasant five-day cruise to the Bahamas.

According to the Coast Guard, Wellon's wife reported him missing when the ship arrived at its first stop in Nassau, Bahamas.

It is unknown as to what Wellons was doing before the fall, but the Coast Guard says it does not suspect foul play.

The Coast Guard called off its search for Wellons last Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the Elation made its way back into JaxPort just after 5 a.m. without Wellons.

Some passengers leaving the port told our sister station -- First Coast News -- in Jacksonville that they had no idea a fellow passenger was lost at sea. They said the cruise line left them in the dark.

"it's sad, very sad," said passenger Yolanda M.

"We never heard anything," said a passenger that didn't want to be identified.

WMAZ reached out to Carnival, but they did not have information readily available.

Teressa Pratt followed the news on land, but didn't want to discuss it at length with her son and daughter in law onboard the Elation.

"I'm sure it definitely put a damper on their vacation, but tragedies do happen," Pratt said.

Online records show that Kevin Wellons lives in the Deerfield Subdivision in Warner Robins.

13WMAZ also attempted to speak with a family member at the house, but they did not want to talk at this time.

(© 2017 WMAZ)