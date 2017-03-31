What you need to know about the Cherry Blossom Street Party

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Cherry Blossom Street Party is this Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the event.

1. When is the Street Party, and where will it be located?

The party starts on April 1, 3 p.m. on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street

2. How much does it cost to get in?

Tickets are $20, but the price will jump to $25 on the day of the concert.

3. Where can I park?

About 50 deputies will direct the traffic, according to Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office. He says there are several locations for people looking to put their car in park.

"Traffic from all of the events is going to be pretty thick. So [there’s] going to be quite a few deputies on hand," said Wolfe. "The parking areas that have been designated for the street party are the employee parking lot at the Government Center, the Navicent Health Parking Deck at First and Cherry, which will be accessible from First Street, and the SunTrust Bank on Second Street.”

Streets around that area will be blocked off starting Saturday at 8 a.m. and ending early Sunday at 2 a.m.

4. Will there be food available?

Here is a list of food vendors:

1. Jalapeno corn dog concessions - Corn dogs, funnel cakes

2. Choice concessions - chicken fingers and fries, lemonade

3. Makara's Mediterranean Cafe - Chicken, steak, or lamb gyros, gyro salads, Greek salads, cheesesteaks, fries, tea

4. JD's BBQ - BBQ pork sandwiches, ribs, beans, slaw

5. Quesadilla Gourmet - Chicken Quesadillas

6. Southern Routes Catering - Po Boys, Cajun-inspired cuisine

7. King of Pops - Gourmet popsicles

8. Wine and Beer served at the Yuengling tents.

5. When will my favorite performer go on?

Performance Times:

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm Me and Molly

4:35 pm – 5:35 pm J.D. McPherson

5:50 pm – 7:10 pm Chuck Leavell w/ Randall Bramblett Band

7:30 pm – 8:45 pm Mavis Staples

9:15 pm – 11:00 pm George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Miscellaneous:

• No Backpacks

• No outside food or drink

• You are subject to search at any time

• No re-entry after 6 pm

• No pets

• No coolers

• No Video of performances

• No Flash Photography

• Event organizers do not encourage children to attend.

• Folding lawn chairs will be permitted into the venue.

