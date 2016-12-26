The nightmare after Christmas: Returning gifts

Return department at Kohl's in Macon

After a weekend of opening gifts, you might have some things to return this week.

WMAZ found out what you need to know when making returns this holiday season.

It's the nightmare after Christmas: gifts that were the wrong size, the wrong color, or just wrong.

For Cynthia Lewis, she called her first time returning a Christmas gift a pain.

“Actually yes. For my first experience, it'll probably be my last. I may be re-gifting some things next year,” she said laughing.

Lewis isn't the only customer expected to return things this year.

The National Retail Federation estimated that nearly one in three people had at least one gift to return last holiday season.

And when you combine online and in-store purchases, it can get confusing.

“My husband bought my stuff online. So, they told me just to have my order confirmation number and the email. Well, I didn't have the card that he purchased the stuff with or the receipt, so, we had a difficult time getting everything together,” Lewis explained.

At the Macon Kohl's, they had some tips for what you should have no matter what store you return things to.

You'll need your receipt, make sure the tags are still on your item, and sometimes you'll need the card the item was purchased with.

For one of the managers at Kohl’s, they're expecting long lines this week.

“We're actually expecting a higher than normal returns, most of the time we're expecting more so of sales, but this time we are expecting a lot of returns because of the holiday season going on, so we are expecting a lot of returns to come in. Our actual first customer this morning at 7 o'clock was a return,” Danielle Stacey said.

Stacey also urged customers to read individual stores’ return policies so you don’t have any headaches or arguments when you try to return a gift.

So if you don't like what came down the chimney, make sure Santa left a receipt.