What's more likely than winning the lottery?

The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now over $1 billion. Lots of people are betting on themselves and buying tickets.

But the odds of winning? Not so great.

The idea of winning all that cash has people excited to play the lotto.

"It makes me feel lucky and today's a good day. Hopefully, the Georgia Lottery's gonna fill my needs and come my way," said Jeff Carpenter.

The odds of that happening for Carpenter aren't great.

According to the insurance company Allstate, your chances of winning the Powerball are about 1 in 290 million, and the likelihood of you taking home the Mega Millions are roughly 1 in 258 million.

To put that in perspective, you're more likely to get struck by lightning, become president of the United States, get bitten by a shark or crushed by an asteroid, among many other more probable zany events, than win either the Powerball or the Mega Millions.

That hasn't discouraged some players.

"I got the hope and belief in Jesus, so I know I got to have the winning ticket for tonight," says Vincent Sanders.

Sanders wasn't the only one undeterred by the long odds.

Even when Cheryl Lynn was told she's more likely to win an Olympic gold medal than win the lottery, which, statistically, she is, her resolve held.

"That is true, but you know what? Everything is by chance these days so, you gotta be in it to win it," says Lynn.

If Lynn does win, she plans to use the money for good.

"I would be giving most of it away," said Lynn. "Can you really spend that much money?"

You probably can't, but unfortunately, you probably also won't get the chance to, especially if you're shooting for the moon and hoping to win both the Powerball and the Mega Millions.

Your odds of pulling that one off? 1 in 75 quadrillion. In numerical form, that looks like this: 1 in 75,000,000,000,000,000.

Good luck, everyone!

