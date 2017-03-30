Wheeler County ranks 64th in health report

WHEELER COUNTY, GA.-- - The numbers are in for the health rankings of each county in the Peach State. Wheeler County came in at number 64 out of 159 counties for overall health factors. There are many different things health leaders and people in the county say may have contributed to the health study.

Driving around Wheeler County there is one thing you do not see much of, doctor's offices or even a hospital. According to the County Health Ranking and Roadmaps report, out of 159 counties in Georgia, Wheeler County came in at 64th in overall factors and last place in overall health outcomes.



"There are several challenges for that community in that a couple years ago they lost their hospital. There's limited access to care in that community. There are very few physicians and health care providers in wheeler county,” says Mark Hardner with the South Central Health District.



The report rates every county based on dozens of health factors like smoking, obesity, and excessive drinking. It notes that Wheeler County has the most smokers in Central Georgia, nearly one out of every 4 adults. The report found no record of primary-care doctors, dentists or mental-health providers in the county.



"I think we need more health facilities in the area. Maybe a hospital and a doctor's office here in the area in Alamo and Glennwood. Obesity and smoking those are areas we probably need to work on,” explains Alamo resident Ronnie McArthur.

Other people in the town say they have to go out of town just to get appropriate healthcare.



"That's hard because you have to drive to McRae or to Vidalia to the hospital or to Dublin to a doctor you know,” says Sarah Floyd.



One out of four adults reported they were in poor or fair health. That is much higher than the state and national averages. Some people in Alamo, Georgia say there is not many healthy food options for them in their rural community.



"If we had more healthy options we probably would use those options to live a better, healthier lifestyle,” says McArthur.

According to the report, Bibb County ranked number 97 and Houston County came in at 27th in overall health factors.

