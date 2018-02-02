Wheeler sheriff looking for masked man who robbed store

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office is looking for the masked man who pointed a gun at a clerk and robbed a store Friday morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. at the Ochwalkee County Store on Highway 19 in Glenwood.

According to a news release, the man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk on duty and demanded money. Then he left.

He's described as a tall slender male, wearing a two tone jacket and pants outfit (light blue/dark blue) and a white T-shirt.

The sheriff's office is offering a $500 reward.

Anyone with information can call the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at (912) 568-7107.



