Is it amusing, fascinating or disgusting that Ann Coulter and O.J. Simpson find themselves making headlines at the same time?

Simpson, also known as inmate #1027820 at Lovelock Correctional Center in Perishing County, Nevada, landed back in the limelight last weekend when the eight-hour documentary called "O.J. Made in America" aired on national television.

The documentary revisited Simpson's 1995 murder trial in Las Angeles. Simpson was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The lengthy trial was broadcast each day and became known as "the trial of the century."

The jury acquitted Simpson.

Coulter, an alt-right commentator and author who makes frequent appearances on Fox News to belittle liberals and praise conservatives, unleashed a series of spiteful and vitriolic attacks against Delta Airlines. According to Coulter, a belligerent Delta stewardess forced Coulter to relinquish her prepaid seat on a Florida bound aircraft.

Since then, Coulter's berated Delta and the stewardess with tweets and appearances on news shows. Coulter, who never misses an opportunity to unleash verbal assaults, alleges the Delta reseating occurred because some unnamed Delta bigwigs disagree with her political views.

Meanwhile, back in Nevada, Simpson's preparing to appear before the Nevada parole board Thursday. If parole is approved, Simpson would be eligible for release in October. In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to nine to 35 years after being convicted of robbing two memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in 2007.

Simpson alleged he wanted to reclaim some family heirlooms that had been stolen by a former manager.

Because of Simpson's notoriety, the Thursday hearing is being dubbed "the parole hearing of the century." Nevada officials plan to live stream the hearing and publicize the decision shortly afterward. While playing professional football, Simpson became nicknamed "Juice" because of his abilities as a running back. When he would break loose for a touchdown run, commentators would proclaim, 'the Juice is loose."

That slogan may be resurrected if the parole board grants his release.

Turning loose, however, is something Coulter can't do. According to Delta officials, Coulter originally booked her seat a few days before the flight. But she changed her seat request a few times before her departure day. She switched it again shortly before boarding on flight day, Delta officials said.

"It was before boarding," Coulter said. "I'd picked out the seat I wanted, I was in the waiting area, boarding area, for 90 minutes. "And then as I was boarding, the ticket agent snatched the ticket out of my hand and said, 'No, we've given you a different seat.' And I said 'why?' and she said, 'emergency.'"

But that didn't thwart Coulter. She plopped down in her original seat.

"The stewardess asked for our tickets and I said, 'well, this was the seat I booked but they moved me to another seat I don't want,' and she said, 'you have to move, and I said, 'but why?' and she said, 'I don't know.'"

That was enough she said, she said to baffle a Simpson jury.

Delta officials apologized and offered to refund Coulter the extra $30 she paid for the seat. But Coulter didn't want that. She's accused Delta officials of lying about the entire episode and claims her real beef is that Delta gave her a more cramped seat.

Imagine if the Juice is turned loose and ends up on a Delta flight with Coulter. Simpson could rant and rave about how he was unjustly sent to prison for trying to retrieve family heirlooms that were stolen. Coulter could rave and rant about how her Republican leanings got her bloated ego booted to a smaller seat.

Fellow passengers could shed tears of laughter.

