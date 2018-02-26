Who's keeping your children safe at school?

Warner Robins High School

After this month's deadly shooting at a Florida school, 13WMAZ is taking a closer look at who is protecting your children at school here in Central Georgia.

We wanted to know what school resource officers, otherwise known as SROs do, what experience they have and what their powers are in your kid's school.

Warner Robins and Perry Police, along with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office assign nine officers and deputies to keep your children's schools safe.

But that's not the only job requirement.

The first priority for a school resource officer is security.

Porter Wood is the Warner Robins Police Department's school liaison officer. He, and four other officers, keep an eye on more than 20 schools in the city limits.

“The biggest part about our job, at a school, is the presence. The presence can prevent a lot of things,” Wood said on Monday.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has three SROs for five schools and Perry Police have one.

The SROs go through mandate and are sworn-in officers of the law.

In Warner Robins, Wood says he requires two years of patrol experience before he assigns officers to a school.

“We're not security officers, we're police officers. We're there to protect the students and the faculty. We're there- if we have to make an arrest, we do it. If we have to write a citation, we write citations. Security officers? They can't do that,” Wood said.

They also carry full-duty belts, including their service weapons, but security’s not the only part of the job.

“The main thing I want is somebody that wants to come over and wants to change a life. A lot of these students are looking for somebody they can look up to, and the SROs, they build relationships with these students. A lot of them look at the officers as a family member,” Wood explained.

SROs in Houston County teach anti-drug and violence classes to middle schools, are told to get to know students, answer legal questions of parents and staff, work school sporting events and respond to school bus incidents.

The ‘ADVANCE’ class teaches students to avoid drugs and violence and explains the consequences of making the wrong choice.

Wood said when schools are out his SROs return to normal patrol shifts. He and the Sheriff’s Office made it clear that even though they are there to be a resource for students, their first and most pressing concern is security and law enforcement.

