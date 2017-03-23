Why is April's pregnancy so popular?

(Photo: Hardesty, Nicole)

For almost a month now, WMAZ and people around the country have been following the pregnancy of April the Giraffe.

On Thursday, Jacob Reynolds talked with a psychiatrist about why April’s story is so popular.





April was just one of the topics on people's minds at lunch in Warner Robins.

“Oh my God, is she ever going to have it?” said Beverly Grimes.

“She should be having that baby any day!” said Kerry Girdner while enjoying her lunch.

However, Christine Parker was not as interested.

“I think you know why are we following this giraffe? How many giraffes in the world are having babies?” she said.

April's story has captured the nation's attention. The live stream is herding in thousands of views and comments.

Deepti Bhasin is a psychiatrist in Warner Robins who said it's no surprise it's become so popular.

“I think it is an intense story, which is really causing intense reactions and it's reactions with pregnancy, which itself is an emotional topic. You know, it usually causes more happiness and excitement,” she said in her office.

Dr. Bhasin said people relate to the emotion, especially with a positive story, and want to share the experience with others.

Gwen Mueller occasionally checks in with April on Facebook and said the shared experience of motherhood is what makes the connection.

“Definitely being a mom and knowing being pregnant, you know for as long as it's been going on, it would be really a bother if she didn't ever have a baby for her and everybody else,” Mueller told WMAZ.





But not everyone has that connection to April. For Robbie Parker, the story is news to him. When we asked if he had heard of April, he responded quickly.

“No,” Parker said laughing.

According to Animal Adventure Park in New York, this will be April's fourth calf.

