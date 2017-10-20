Wiener dog races to happen in Macon for Oktoberfest

Saturday, you can immerse yourself in German culture when Oktoberfest hits downtown Macon.

Of course, there will be plenty of beer, but some wiener dogs will take center stage throughout the afternoon.

Rob Lee owns 3-year-old Baloo.

"This is really his first appearance in a public event like this," Rob exclaimed.

Lee's been coaching his pup up on the killer instinct, but Baloo would rather depend on other skills.

"He always gets cuteness points," Rob said as Baloo began to beg.

Well, Baloo is a beast when it comes to chowing down, but we wanted to see this fine specimen in action, which, admittedly, was a little harder.

"I don't know if he's going to do this, we'll see if he follows me," Rob said as Baloo ran the other way.

While Baloo goes off on his own journey, it gives us a chance to talk about Oktoberfest happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m..

"Plenty of good draft beer from Georgia and imported beers from Germany as well," Rob said. "So I think it's a good time to come out to downtown Macon and kind of enjoy ourselves and relax."

Wiener dogs can race, but any four-legged canine is eligible for the costume contest.

"I think he's got a pretty cute costume on right now, so we'll have to play that one by ear," Rob said about Baloo's natural coat.

Rob's got faith in his buddy when it comes to stretching his paws to the finish line, but he's also realistic.

"He's got to have complete focus, and that's where it gets a little shaky on us. He may just start mingling with other dogs and just having a good time, that way so we will see," he said with a chuckle.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and lasts for an hour if you'd like to get your dachshund in the races.

Walk up or paw up registration is $10.

As for Oktoberfest those tickets are $5 to enter, which gives you access to the beer garden.

There are discounts for military members.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV