Wiener takes all: Dachshunds race at Macon's Octoberfest

Macon's Octoberfest kicked off Saturday morning with a hotly anticipated event: the wiener dog race.

Dogs came dressed to the nines, ready to race.

About 50 dogs were entered and all of the entry money went to the All About Animals Rescue.

Robert Lee and his 3-year-old pup Baloo made their racing debut, which we previously reported on Friday.

The pair have been training, so we had to find out if Baloo came out on top.

“You know I was expecting him to compete with all the other dogs, and he had a good start…quick finish, but about halfway he got distracted with all the other buddies and just kind of started mingling,” said Lee.

Though Baloo didn’t win, he’s still proud.

Winners of the race received Octoberfest cash to spend at the festival.

