Wife arrested after husband fatally shot in Macon

Tenita Shoats (Photo: Custom)

Police arrested the wife of a man who was shot to death in Macon's first homicide of the year.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday just before 6 p.m. at Hidden Lake Apartments on Hidden Lake Court.

Deputies found the victim, Vernon Shoats, Sr., lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Forty-five-year-old Tenita Shoats told deputies she and her husband argued and fought prior to the shooting. She told deputies her husband had a gun in his hand. At some point, she got the gun away from him and shot him in the chest and in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley just before 7 p.m.

She was questioned Sunday night. Deputies then arrested and charged her with murder. She's being held in the Bibb County jail.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any additional information on what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

