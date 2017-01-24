Wilcox County community cleaning up and helping out

WILCOX COUNTY, GA.-- - In Wilcox County over the last three days, the community has joined together to help those trying to rebuild. Those on Mount Olive Road have had some time to clean up and reflect.



"I'm a little better. You know, I can see that God is good all the time. God is good to me and my family,” says homeowner Tyrone Benjamin.



He says although his home is destroyed, they realize how lucky they are that no one was hurt. Benjamin says everyone in their community is pitching in to help.



"They brought us food clothes and et cetera. They've been helping us move stuff off the houses and cleaning. People have brought stuff to us and helping us put it on the trucks and stuff. They've been real nice to us,” says Benjamin.



A neighbor came to help them collect their valuables like their pictures. She says they will not go through this trying time alone.



"You think you're in this by yourself, but it's a community thing. I think everybody is willing to just pitch in and try to do what they can,” says neighbor Teresa Montford.



In Rochelle, that is exactly what Pope City Baptist Church is doing. They are packing up donations to send out to families hit by the tornado.





"We started yesterday and we'll collect until we help every family that needs help,” says church volunteer Kassidi Conner.



They have collected donations like clothes, food, toys, and hygiene products.





"This isn't just for Wilcox, it's for everyone and anyone in need, whether they were affected by the storm or just having hard times, whether they need diapers or food or a place to come worship, we're here,” ensures volunteer Charly Ussery.

The church says they will be taking donations until everyone in need has been helped. The family on Mount Olive Road plans to start collecting their valuables Wednesday. FEMA is also coming Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to help out

