Wilcox County school feeds community affected by weather

ROCHELLE, GA.-- - Across Central Georgia many are lending a hand to help those affected by the weather. Even though school in Wilcox County was out, the building was full Monday as volunteers served food to those in need.

The ladies at Wilcox County Elementary School were hard at work for their community. They volunteered to whip something up in the kitchen for those whose homes were damaged by the tornado.



"We're having grilled chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and rolls. We have a number of desserts as well,” says assistant manager of the cafeteria, Peggie Harris.



She says after 27 years of working at the school, she has never seen any major weather damage like this, but Harris says their first instinct was to help.





"That's just what we do we just team together and make it happen. We just jumped on board because we're family and we work together for the good of those that need us,” says Harris.



Monday, they served more than a hundred people for lunch and dinner. Even the Superintendent hand-delivered more than 200 boxes of food to workers and neighbors.



"They had been without power, of course, after the storms. Many of the individuals have been working since sun up. They had been busy all day and they were very appreciative of us bringing them something hot to eat,” explains Wilcox County Superintendent Julie Childers.



Heather Parks came to the school with her family to eat dinner. She says their neighborhood, on American Legion Road, was hit hard.





"We came down. We've been without power since yesterday. We've got a lot of trees down and homes hit. Mostly trees but our house is the only one,” says Parks.



She says her family is lucky to have such a supportive community.



"We're thankful, we're really thankful for their help,” says Parks.



The volunteers say it is just what you do when you see a need.



"It's just a community effort and everybody's teaming up and working together for those that are in need,” says Harris.



They say it is just the Wilcox County way. Some of the food served at the lunch and dinner Monday was donated by members in the community. The school says they are not sure yet whether they will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)