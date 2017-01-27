Wilcox County students help classmate after tornado damage

WILCOX COUNTY, GA.-- - Though the severe weather in Wilcox County may be over, the cleanup still continues. Many still do not have a home to go back to like one Wilcox County freshman. But his classmates are lending him a hand.

"From Wilcox County High School's 9th grade class we want to present Cornelius Hawkins with a small token,” says student Jordan Browns.



The 9th grade class says they were concerned about their friend and classmate Cornelius Hawkins who lost his home on Mount Olive Road after the tornado.



"The idea came about when we knew he lost everything so everyone got together as a group and we found out that he needed some stuff so we just got together and got him some stuff,” says Jordan Brown.



The students brought him and his family some necessities like clothes, shoes and food.



"We've donated all kinds of money and we've done fundraisers. The Spanish Club is going to come out and donate a meal to him. So we're all going to help with that and I'm sure we're going to collect more in the future,” explains student Lori Sutton.



The class even got him a book bag filled with all the school supplies Hawkins would need. He says he remembers hiding in the closet when his home started to shake. But he says he is happy he has friends willing to help him.



"It means a lot to me. It shows me that they really care about me and love me,” says Hawkins.

His classmates say they are all close and help each other out when anyone is in need.



"We really love him and his family like I said earlier. He's really my friend and everyone else's. I love him too.,” says Brown.



The classroom camaraderie is something their teacher says she is proud of.



"They see what they've gotten from it and the smile on Cornelius face. He knows they care about him and his family,” says Lynn Young.

A family who lost everything but found hope in their community.

One of the couches at Wilcox County High says they are also planning on getting athletes from their school and Irwin County together tomorrow morning to clean up some of the yards damaged by the tornado.

