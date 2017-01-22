Wilcox County sustains severe damage, roads impassable

Photo of American Legion Road, submitted by Cassidy Goddard

Wilcox County sustained 'severe damage' following the most recent thunderstorms.

Sheriff Robert Rodgers says an 18-wheeler was overturned, houses were severely damaged and roads are impassable.

One road in particular is American Legion Road in Abbeville, east of Wilcox County High.

He says there are no confirmed injuries at this time, and right now EMA is checking on people.

WMAZ has reporters on their way to Wilcox and will provide updates as they are available.

(© 2017 WMAZ)