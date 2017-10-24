Wilcox deputy fires shots at man outside prison

A Wilcox County deputy fired four shots at a man outside the state prison early Tuesday, according to the county sheriff.
No one was injured, and the man was arrested about four hours later at a nearby store, Sheriff Robert Rodgers wrote in a news release.
By Tweet, the Georgia Department of Corrections said they believed the suspect was attempting a "contraband drop" outside the Wilcox State Prison.
According to Rodgers, it happened around 12:52 a.m.
An off-duty deputy working the prison's perimeter saw the man on prison property, inside the guard line.
The man ran off into the woods, but fired a shot at the deputy, Rodgers wrote.
Wilcox deputies and other agencies searched for the man before finding him around 5:30 a.m., according to the news release.
He was taken to the Wilcox County jail. The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.
