Wilkinson Co. investigators looking for missing woman

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman suffering from schizophrenia.
Inv. Thomas Taylor says 47-year-old Rhonda Wimberly has been missing since Monday and she needs her medication.
Wimberly lives with her parents and they believe she left their home around 4 a.m. Monday.
She was last seen in black pants and an orange shirt.
Anyone who knows Wimberly’s location should call 478-946-2411.
