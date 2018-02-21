Wilkinson Co. investigators looking for missing woman

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman suffering from schizophrenia.

Inv. Thomas Taylor says 47-year-old Rhonda Wimberly has been missing since Monday and she needs her medication.

Wimberly lives with her parents and they believe she left their home around 4 a.m. Monday.

She was last seen in black pants and an orange shirt.

Anyone who knows Wimberly’s location should call 478-946-2411.



