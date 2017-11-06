WMAZ
Close

Wilkinson Co. man accused of raping teen turns himself in

WMAZ 5:41 PM. EST November 06, 2017

Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman says the subject of last week’s manhunt turned himself in Monday.

Chatman says 23-year-old Demontavis Height turned himself in to authorities around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

A manhunt was underway Friday to find Height after he allegedly raped a teenage girl.

Height’s mother, Veronica Mimms, was also arrested and charged with hindering his arrest.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories