Wilkinson County Schools put on lockdown

Wilkinson County Board of Education

Wilkinson County Schools were put on lockdown for one hour on Wednesday.

The Wilkinson County School System got word that there was a possible external threat to one of its staff members, according to a Wilkinson County Board of Education news release.

The school system was then placed on lockdown until law enforcement confirmed that there was no threat to the school, staff or students.

School has returned to normal procedures and all staff and students are reported to be safe.

