Two-time Oscar-nominated Will Smith is shooting a movie in Georgia right now near Savannah.

Smith grew up in Pennsylvania, and despite all of his Hollywood roles, he doesn't have much experience with Georgia gnats.

A video has gone viral with him complaining about the bugs in the Peach State.

"We're shooting a movie called 'Gemini Man' in Georgia," he said on YouTube. "I love Georgia, but you've got to do something about those bugs."

We spoke to Dr. Nathan Lord at Georgia College who studies bugs, and he says right now, we're not seeing the gnats in Central Georgia, but don't worry -- they're coming.

"If the warm weather is here to stay, within the next few weeks to a month, you're going to start to see an uptick in the insect activity, specifically the gnats," Lord said.

Lord's specialty is beetles, but he's knowledgeable about gnats.

"A gnat is a common term for a small fly," he said.

They generally fly south of the fall line, which stretches from Columbus to Augusta and which would include the area where Will Smith is shooting right now.

"Because I sprayed Off on, and the bugs is on that like it's honey," Smith said online.

"He was probably in what we call a 'mass emergence' and all the gnats erupt, and he was in a location that was really good for gnats and their lifestyle and their habits, and he was basically in the swarm of freshly-hatched gnats," Lord described.

Tyler Clark goes after bugs like Will Smith goes after bad guys. He's an exterminator and admits he's eaten a few gnats in his lifetime.

"You know, they're all around your face, they like flying up your nose and in your ears and your mouth," Clark said. "I mean, it's nasty but you gotta breathe, so they get caught in the back of your throat and cough them up or eat them."

Will Smith wants us Georgians to just fix it, but Will, that's impossible. So Clark has some advice.

"Continue what you're doing. That's the best thing for you is the little hair net you got going on."

Dr. Lord at Georgia College says if our climate overall gets warmer, gnats may move further into Central Georgia.

Right now, our cold nights are keeping them at bay.

