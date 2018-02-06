Willie Nelson cancels Wednesday's Macon show due to flu

Willie Nelson (Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even county music legend Willie Nelson.

Nelson's has canceled Wednesday's concert at the Macon City Auditorium.

According to media reports, Nelson's publicist released a statement saying he's canceled all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.

His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever" but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks.

Nelson canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems. He is 84.

Nelson's next scheduled tour date is March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

So far, there's no word on whether the Macon show will be rescheduled.



