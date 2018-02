Willie Nelson (Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

After announcing a string of February tour date cancelations due to the flu, a new date for Macon’s show has been announced.

A release from the venue’s director of marketing says the Feb. 7 show has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 10.

Tickets to the original date will be honored at the new show.



