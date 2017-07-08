Windsor Knights unveil banner and rings

It’s becoming a familiar scene on the campus of Windsor Academy -- the unveiling of state title banners and the receiving of championship rings.

For the second time in three years, the Windsor Academy Knights are celebrating a GISA Boys basketball championship.

Head coach Michael Johnson says he's still in awe.

“To do it again this year…it’s crazy to sit here and think about it. We still had three guys from the first championship and they knew how to win and they were determined to make it happen again,” said Johnson.

This past season, the Knights ran through the competition to the tune of a 29-1 record and won out in the state final over Furtah Prep at Mercer’s Hawkins Arena.

Johnson says the first championship surprised him, but with this one he knew the players seemed hungry to win another after they tasted defeat.

“It was like a fire was lit under them at that moment. They knew they didn't want to feel that again and they put the work in day in and day out to never lose again,” said Johnson.

Their victories are just a small example of how the program has evolved under the leadership of Johnson, but he doesn't take any credit.

“[It’s] nothing that I’ve done, but every player that has come through the program…they've worked and built the program to where it is now. Kids are starting to get an understanding of what winning is and they want to be a part of the program now,” said Johnson.

