(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The winner for the Jeff Smith United Way Auto raffle has been announced.

Robert Burford of Macon won the raffle and gets to pick from six different vehicles. He says that he was shocked, but had a feeling that he was going to win.

"Man, I'm shocked. I told my wife, 'Get my phone, I'm going to get a phone call," said Burford.

Congratulations to Mr. Burford.