Winter storm warning issued for a few Central Ga. counties

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Monroe, Jasper, and Upson counties for 4 p.m. EST Friday, January 6, 2017. As mentioned earlier this week, a lot can change in this forecast, so it's crucial that you keep checking back for the latest updates. The warning is set to expire 1 p.m. EST Saturday, January 7, 2017.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.



Winter Storm Warning includes metro Atlanta, Rome, and Athens, Georgia.

As of Thursday afternoon, some wintry precipitation is expected across our northern counties, but very little has changed in the forecast for Macon and Warner Robins.

2-4 inches are possible for North Georgia with up to an inch or two possible for Monroe, Jasper, and Upson counties.



Traveling is highly discouraged if you plan on heading into North Georgia Friday night. If an emergency develops and you must travel in the warned area, make sure you have an extra flashlight, food, water, and several layers of clothing in case you become stranded.

Winds on Saturday will increase out of the north-northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour (mph) with gusts near 20 mph. Highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Central Georgia will likely see rain on Friday with temperatures well above freezing.



Black ice could be a concern for Central Georgia Saturday night as temperatures quickly drop into the 20s.

Keep checking back through the day and over the next 48 hours for any changes to this very fluid situation.





Here are links to stay informed and ahead of the weather!

WATCH | 13wmaz.com radars

DOWNLOAD | The FREE 13WMAZ app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play and sign up for severe weather alerts.

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #13wmaz.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here.

Make sure you "like" our meteorologists' Facebook pages and follow them on Twitter.

Ben Jones - Facebook -- Twitter

Pat Cavlin - Facebook -- Twitter

Matt Daniel - Facebook -- Twitter