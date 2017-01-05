Winter storm watch issued for central Ga. counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Monroe, Jasper, and Upson counties for Friday Night. As mentioned earlier this week, a lot can change in this forecast, so it's crucial that you keep checking back for the latest updates.

As of Thursday morning, some wintery precipitation is expected across our northern counties, but very little has changed in the forecast for Macon and Warner Robins.

1-3 inches are possible for north Georgia with up to an inch or two possible for Monroe, Jasper, and Upson counties.

Keep checking back through the day and over the next 48 hours for any changes to this very fluid situation.

