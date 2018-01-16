Winter Weather Advisory: Jan. 16-17, 2018

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning for some of Central Georgia's counties.

Those counties are: Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Hancock, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Laurens, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Taylor, Twiggs, Washington, Wilcox, Wilkinson

When: Tuesday from 5 p.m. to Wednesday at 10 a.m.

What does that mean? Light snow/flurries are possible and road conditions may degrade quickly.

Be very careful on the roads, as they can get slippery, and be aware of the potential for ice.

Right now, models are agreeing on winter weather possibility, but some are more aggressive than others.

The WMAZ Weather Team will continue to monitor this to see how this event plays out.

Winter weather impacts for those in the special weather statement are possible, but minimal. Slick road conditions and light flurries can't be completely ruled out.

It would be a good idea to prepare your homes for the cold: leave pipes dripping warm water in your homes, and bring in plants and pets.

Keep checking in with 13WMAZ for weather updates and school closings.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV