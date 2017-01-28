Winter Wonderfest continues in Warner Robins

A real cold front moved into the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins on Saturday bringing with it tons of snow and fun.

It's for the Museum of Aviation’s fourth annual Winter Wonderfest.

There are two 65-foot snow tubing slides as well as a smaller snow tube slide for younger children.

Visitors can also experience a zip line, rock wall, and mechanical bull this year.

If you missed Winter Wonderfest on Saturday, you can still head out there tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Armbands for rides are $12 for ages six and under, and $15 for ages seven and up.

