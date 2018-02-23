WMAZ morning team takes on Olympic challenges

Inspired by the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the 13WMAZ morning team decided to have some fun and put together an Olympic challenge of their own.

Katelyn, Karli, and Matt trained tirelessly for umbrella hockey, rolling chair luge, and soccer ball curling. They put their skills to the test against the clock, and now they're challenging the evening team to beat their time.

Who will win gold, the early birds or the night owls?

