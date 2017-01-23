WMAZ, Red Cross holding phone bank for storm victims

13WMAZ and our sister stations -- First Coast News in Jacksonville and 11Alive in Atlanta -- have partnered with the Red Cross to support the storm victims across Georgia.

The areas affected include Valdosta and surrounding counties, Albany and surrounding counties, and Central Georgia counties like Houston, Washington, Wilcox, and Wilkinson.

Volunteers will be in-studio today from 4:30-6:30 p.m. taking your phone calls to the Red Cross' disaster relief fund with this number: 478-752-1300.

Connie Hensler, executive director of the Central Midwest Georgia region of the Red Cross, will also be in-studio for an interview to tell you exactly where your money is going.

You can also donate to the Red Cross online using this link.

Help Georgia, help your neighbors. Use #HELPGA when sharing this online.

