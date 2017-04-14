WMAZ takes you out to Opening Day at SunTrust Park

The sights, sounds, and smells of SunTrust Park

The Atlanta Braves are set to play their home opening game on Friday night against the Padres.

We sent our sports reporter Jonathan Perez and producer Brian Garcia to show you the sights, sounds, and smells of the new stadium.

First, let's go inside the Battery:

Now, let's go into the stadium:





And of course, who could forget all the fans? They found a fan that's visited 61, yes...61, different ballparks around the United States:

For more pictures of the inside of SunTrust Park, check out the gallery below:





© 2017 WMAZ-TV