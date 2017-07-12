Woman accused of burglarizing home with her 4-year-old daughter

Racine Young. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burglarizing a Georgetown home with her 4-year-old daughter in tow, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said deputies were dispatched to a Cedar Hollow Crossing neighborhood at approximately 3:30 p.m. after the homeowners said they arrived home to find their entry gate broken and an unfamiliar vehicle parked in the driveway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered 32-year-old Racine Young on the property alongside her daughter.

The victims said they discovered missing property from their home, believed to have been taken during the alleged burglary. The sheriff’s office said the missing property was later discovered inside Young’s vehicle.

Police said Young was arrested on site and charged with burglary of a residence and booked into the Williamson County Jail. The 4-year-old was released to her paternal grandmother and CPS was notified for follow up.

