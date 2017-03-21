Elisabeth Cannon (Photo: Custom)

A Bibb County Grand Jury indicted Elisabeth Cannon in the shooting of a teenager.

Cannon, 47, was indicted on two counts on aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

Vernon Marcus Jr., 15, was shot in the head on Bloomfield Drive on Jan. 16, 2017.

Cannon, who has been out of jail on $12,400 bond, says she shot Marcus after a group of boys started throwing rocks at her house and at her.

Cannon claimed the shooting was self-defense.

