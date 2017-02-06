Woman accused of smuggling meth, tobacco into Telfair prison in baby's diaper

A woman was arrested Saturday after police said she tried to smuggle methamphetamine and tobacco into Telfair State Prison.

Natalie Williams tried to sneak the contraband into the prison in her 2-year-old daughter's diaper, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections news release.

Williams was processed in the jail as a visitor when a sergeant noticed the child had something in her diaper. The sergeant asked Williams about it, to which she replied that the girl's diaper was soiled, the release states.

Williams became irritated with the officer after he tried to get her to change the baby's diaper several times. According to the news release, the sergeant sent for Williams mother who was also visiting in the prison. When her mother arrived, Williams changed the baby's diaper and handed the sergeant the soiled one, the news release states.

The sergeant opened the diaper and discovered two red latex balloons wrapped in brown tape, one red latex balloon contained 8 grams of tobacco and the other red latex balloon contained 24 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release.

Williams was placed under arrest and taken to the Telfair County Sheriff's Office.

