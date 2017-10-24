Woman arrested for stealing purse at McDonald's

Yteka Johnson

Bibb deputies arrested a woman for stealing another woman's purse at a fast food restaurant Tuesday.

It happened just after noon at the McDonald's on Harrison Road in Macon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The 73-year-old victim told deputies she went into the bathroom and sat her purse down. Deputies say that's when 26-year-old Yteka Johnson came into the bathroom, snatched the purse from the floor and ran out of the restaurant.

A man flagged down a Bibb deputy near a motel on Harrison Road. The release says Johnson was also standing in the parking lot, and the deputy saw her going through the purse.

When the deputy approached her, Johnson tossed the purse and tried to run away.

She was caught briefly shortly after, arrested and charged with robbery by snatching. She's also being held in the Bibb County jail for probation violation.

Deputies returned the victim's purse to her. She was not hurt.

