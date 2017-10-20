Woman called 911 before being shot to death near Milledgeville

A woman was found shot to death in her car on a highway near Milledgeville Thursday night.

Coroner John Gonzalez said the victim is Verronique Reeves, 36.

She was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. at Oconee Regional Hospital.

Sheriff BIll Massee says Reeves dialed 911 about an hour earlier saying she was shot by someone in a vehicle that was following her.

Deputies found her in her car on Highway 212 near Lowe Road.

He said deputies are investigating and interviewing people who knew her. Her body has been taken to the GBI crime lab in Macon.

Massee says Reeves worked at Central Georgia Tech and also cut hair.

