The woman charged in a 40-year-old murder case in Warner Robins now sits behind bars in the Houston County jail.

Officials with the Houston County Detention Center say Mary Jane Stewart, 59, was booked just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She is charged with felony murder and probation violation in the 1975 killing of 16-year-old Cheryl White.

Stewart was 18 at the time of the murder, and police say they both knew each other.

According to a Warner Robins Police news release, officers were called to the Parkway Apartments on Crestview Drive shortly after 1 a.m. back in November of 1975.

When officers got to the apartment, they found White dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to a memorial page, Cheryl White is buried at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins. It says she was laid to rest next to her sister, Allison White Rowe, who was killed by her husband in 2008.

