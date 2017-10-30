Woman charged in boyfriend's stabbing death in Dublin

Police car lights (Photo: Wesley Hitt Getty Images)

A woman is charged with murder after her boyfriend was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on the side of Dublin road Saturday.

Officers found Jefferey Edmond, 26, with stab wounds on parts of his upper and lower body at 9:35 p.m. on Carver Street, according to Dublin police Chief Tim Chatman.

Edmond was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officer arrested his girlfriend, Brenda Rozier. A search of their home turned up cocaine, marijuana and pills, Chatman said. She was also charged for the drugs, Chatman said.

