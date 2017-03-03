Woman charged with murder in death of Milledgeville man

A woman is in jail charged with the death of a man in Milledgeville on Saturday.

Levia Pace, 42, is charged with murder in the death of Kadeem Anderson Simon, 28.

He was shot to death at Cedaridge Apartments on Frank Bone Road.

According to a news release from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Pace reported that she was "victim of an assault" prior to shooting Simon.

"...evidence on hand does not support the limited statement provided by Pace nor does it show Pace to be in imminent danger at the time and location within the apartment Simon was shot to death," the news release states.

(© 2017 WMAZ)