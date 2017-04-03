Woman charged with murder of paraplegic Fort Valley man left in woods

Ruby Kate Coursey

A woman has been charged with the murder of Troymaine Johnson, according to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore.

He said 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey is charged with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult after allegedly pushing him out of her car and leaving him at a hunting camp.

The GBI Crime Lab determined Johnson’s cause of death was homicide due to hypothermia.

His body was found at the hunting camp in the woods off Triune Mill Road on March 17 – four days after he was last seen.

The sheriff’s office found him after receiving a tip from a relative of Coursey, who told them Coursey said she left a man in the woods.

At the time, she was taken into custody for an outstanding probation warrant and not charged in his death pending the results of the autopsy.

