Woman dead after accident in Jones County

A woman is dead after an accident in Jones County on Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15, according to Captain James Clark with the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

Two cars crashed on Highway 22 near Savannah Drive in Gray.

One woman died at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to get an update on the other person's condition.

There is no word on a cause for accident at this time.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV