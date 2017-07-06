Woman dies after being hit by car in Telfair County

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

A Telfair County woman has died after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office, around 8:50 a.m., 43-year-old Angie Lewis was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on El Bethel Church Road with her niece when a passenger car traveling southbound crossed the center line and struck Lewis. Lewis died from her injuries. Her niece was not hit by the vehicle.

At this time, Georgia State Patrol does not suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident. No charges have been filed so far.

This accident is still under investigation.

