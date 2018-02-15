Woman dies as fire guts East Dublin home

A GBI crime lab today is trying to confirm the identity of a woman killed in an East Dublin house.

It happened early Wednesday at a home at 16-1 Highway 29 South.

Laurens County Fire Chief Don Bryant says they're still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused heavy damage to the front of the home.

But the power company turned off the electricity in the house earlier this week, and the two people inside were using candles for light, he said.

Bryant says the victim was badly burned, but that they believe they know who it is. They're waiting for the GBI to confirm the victim's identity before they release the name, he said.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, he said.

Laurens County tax records say the 1,500-square-foot home at that address is owned by Margaret Snyder. It was valued at 33,598.

