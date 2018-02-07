Woman dies due to medical issue that caused Perry wreck

Police lights generic, file photo.

A woman died due to medical issues that caused a crash in Perry Wednesday morning.

SFC. Robbie Roberson, the post commander at the GSP Post in Perry, says State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident on US 41 at Westfield School in Perry.

Their preliminary investigation shows the female driver had a medical issue prior to the crash.

She was taken to the Perry Hospital where she later died due to the medical issue that caused the crash.

Her name has not been released yet.



