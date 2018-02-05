Woman dies in Perry crash

The Georgia State Patrol says one person died around 6 a.m. Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on GA 11 Perry Parkway near Washington Place Drive.

Sgt. Robbie Roberson says the driver, a 27 year-old woman, was the only person involved. He says she ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name, or determined what caused her to run off the road.

