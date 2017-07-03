Woman helping Warner Robins veteran build a new home

Nevy veteran Leslie Enderle has been homeless since the city of Warner Robins deemed his house unsafe to live in last year.

Second Class Petty Officer Leslie Enderle loved traveling the world during his six years serving in the Navy, but he enjoyed the feeling of coming home even more.

When he was younger, Enderle moved to Warner Robins with his father, who served in both the Army and Air Force.

In the same home where he grew up, Enderle would raise his own son, who has been serving in the Army for 14 years now.

The home on Alabama Avenue held many special memories for Enderle.

He and his son even carved their names in the concrete steps when he added them to the house in the 90's.

"It's where your heart is. It's where you love to be," he said.

Enderle has been working in construction since he got out of the service, but health and financial problems kept him from making needed repairs to his home.

Last year, the city of Warner Robins deemed the house unsafe to live in and Enderle was forced to move out. Since then, he's been bunking in with family, friends, or wherever he can.

On the other side of that open door was Kimberly Chancy.

"It was heartbreaking," he says, "but you know every time God closes a door, another one opens up."

"It was sad to see that a veteran or anybody was living that way," she says.

Kimberly and her husband Bill have no experience in construction, but they still spend several days a week doing what they can to help Enderle.

Other people and local companies have also donated their time and equipment to tear down the house and clean up the property, but Chancy says now the real battle begins.

"The foundation needs some work before we can actually start building on it," she says. "Then after we get the foundation ready, the next thing would be getting the joists on the house put down and start building on it."

She's created a Facebook page to drum up support and volunteers for the project. She says companies have already agreed to donate supplies for the house, but they're still in need of equipment and people to help build the home.

"Him and his whole family, his father and his son, have given so much for us to live our life the way we live our life," she says. "So for me, it's important for me to just give a little bit of my time at least."

Enderle says he's grateful for all of the support and helped he's received so far, and he is looking forward to finally having a place to once again call home.

