A woman in the middle of Mercer University Drive, tending to her injured dog, was hit by a police cruiser Wednesday mornlng.

Sgt. Linda Howard of Bibb County's Sheriff Office said it happened around 6:55 a.m. near Macon Memorial Park.

The woman's dog had gotten hit by another car, and as she checked on her pet, the woman was struck by the cruiser.

Sgt. Kevin Pope of the Georgia State Patrol says the officer was distracted by another pedestrian who was flagging him down. While he was trying to figure out what the guy wanted, Pope says the police cruiser hit the woman.

The woman was transported to the Medical Center at Navicent Health. Her condition is unknown.

