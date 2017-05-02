Woman hit with 21 charges after high speed chase through Houston County

Police lights generic, file photo.

A woman was arrested Wednesday, April 26, after leading Centerville police on a high speed chase through Houston County.

According to a release from the Centerville Police Department, two detectives and two officers were responding to fraudulent activity at the Colony Bank on 200 Gunn Rd. in Centerville.

While on the way to the bank, they were told there was a car in the drive-thru trying to cash a check using someone else’s card and license.

The teller recognized it wasn’t the right customer and asked another teller to call 911.

The teller told a detective they were trying to stall the woman inside the car, but she became nervous and asked for the check back.

When one of the responding sergeants drove up to the silver Chevy Malibu, the driver – Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy – drove off towards the sergeant’s patrol car before leaving the parking lot and running a red light.

The sergeant turned around and began to chase the driver for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The detectives turned south on Margie Drive to see Kennedy driving towards oncoming traffic on Watson Boulevard while heading towards the interstate.

One of the detectives called to tell Byron police the chase was heading in their direction.

Kennedy drove onto I-75N and began swerving around cars to cut through traffic until she got off the exit to Byron.

The chase continued up Highway 49 with Kennedy crossed five lines of traffic, until she turned onto Cane River Drive – a dead-end road.

Kennedy drove off the hill at the end of the road and went airborne before crashing into a pile of dirt.

Officers ordered her to get out of the car and she was handcuffed and searched.

The release says the tag on the back of the Malibu was registered to a car that had been stolen out of Bibb County.

Kennedy was taken to the Centerville Police Department and charged with the following:

2 counts Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

4 counts Identity Theft Fraud

5 counts Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude

1 count DUI Drugs

1 count Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

1 count Acquiring a License Plate for Purpose of Concealing ID of a Motor Vehicle

2 counts Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

2 counts Forth Degree Forgery

1 count Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz.

1 count Open Container

